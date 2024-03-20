2 Missouri Restaurants Among America's 'Absolute Best' Barbecue Joints

Missouri is known for having some pretty incredible barbecue, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of popular Show-Me State restaurants were recognized as being some the best barbecue joints in the entire country.

According to a list of the 13 "absolute best" barbecue restaurants in the U.S. compiled by Mashed, Harp Barbecue in Raytown and Bogart's Smokehouse in St. Louis are definite must-try's for any BBQ lover. Reviewers praised the brisket, jalapeño sausage and cheesy corn at Harp and the "delicious ribs with yummy sauce" at Bogart's. Here is what Mashed had to say:

"Harp Barbecue in Raytown, Missouri is certainly the sort of barbecue joint that can surprise you in more ways than one. Not only does the location change depending on where Harp Barbecue is able to pop up that day, but so does their menu. Basically, this is a truly authentic barbecue experience, with a down-home flair and some incredible meats in the lineup (no matter what version of the menu you get on your visit)."

"When you think of Missouri barbecue, you might think of the style that's now enshrined in culinary lore as Kansas City barbecue. But there's one St. Louis joint that really knows what it's doing when it comes to delicious smoked meats, savory sides, and a great dining experience. That would be one Bogart's Smokehouse, a pretty popular joint that should be on your must-dine list the next time you visit the Gateway to the West."

See the full list of the best barbecue restaurants at mashed.com.