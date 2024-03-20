Bryson Tiller Shares Stunning Plans For New Album & North American Tour

The album will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP Anniversary. Since then, Tiller has been dropping singles like "Outside" and projects like his A Different Christmas album and his Slum Tiller EP series. He recently appeared alongside Lola Brooke on their collaboration "You." In addition to his new song and album announcement, Tiller also revealed his plans to perform his new music while on the road during "The Bryson Tiller Tour" later this spring.



The "Don't" crooner will begin the tour in Sydney, Australia this Friday, March 22 and trek around New Zealand, the UK and other European countries before he returns to the U.S. in the middle of May. The North American leg of his tour will include special guest DJ Nitrane and kicks off on May 11 in Portland, OR. Tiller will travel around the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer months. He plans to close out the tour on September 21 in Puyallup, WA.



Listen to "CALYPSO" and see the full dates for his world tour below. His self-titled album drops April 5.

