Bryson Tiller Shares Stunning Plans For New Album & North American Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Bryson Tiller is preparing to hit the road to perform songs off his forthcoming album.
On Tuesday, March 19, the accomplished singer released his new song "CALYPSO" via RCA Records. The upbeat party record serves as the second single for Tiller's upcoming self-titled album arriving next month. He previously dropped "Whatever She Wants" back in February. In an announcement he made after the song dropped, the 31-year-old artist revealed the official cover for his fourth studio LP and a trailer for the project.
"Here’s what I’ve been building for the past 3 years," Tiller captioned his trailer. "Looking forward to showing the world what he’s capable of."
The album will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP Anniversary. Since then, Tiller has been dropping singles like "Outside" and projects like his A Different Christmas album and his Slum Tiller EP series. He recently appeared alongside Lola Brooke on their collaboration "You." In addition to his new song and album announcement, Tiller also revealed his plans to perform his new music while on the road during "The Bryson Tiller Tour" later this spring.
The "Don't" crooner will begin the tour in Sydney, Australia this Friday, March 22 and trek around New Zealand, the UK and other European countries before he returns to the U.S. in the middle of May. The North American leg of his tour will include special guest DJ Nitrane and kicks off on May 11 in Portland, OR. Tiller will travel around the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer months. He plans to close out the tour on September 21 in Puyallup, WA.
Listen to "CALYPSO" and see the full dates for his world tour below. His self-titled album drops April 5.