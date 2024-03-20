Cardi B Reveals How She Secured Her Upcoming Collaboration With Shakira

“I always wanted to do a record with Shakira," she admitted. "and it’s like, wow, it landed on my lap. It really landed on my lap, so I got a record coming out with her next week. It’s like, ‘B***h, I’ll do whatever the f**k you want me to do, b***h. I’ll fly to Colombia.’ Like, I’ll go over there right now.”



“I saw her in Paris and I talked to her," Bardi explained. "I don’t like being in b***h’s face about it. I’m like, ‘I have to, my sister she did a talent show when she was in first grade and she won doing your song! I just love you so much, like you’re a part of my life.’ And then her team reached out to me. I’m like, ‘Ahhh! Shakira, Shakira!’ I was gagging.”



Another artist Cardi B wants to work with is Rihanna. So far, she hasn't pitched anything to her because she doesn't make Riri's type of music. The pair have never linked up in the studio before. However, Cardi said she'll be ready for the day when she finally does have a record Rihanna will love.



Cardi B and Shakira's collaboration “⁠⁠Puntería” drops this Friday along with Shakira's new album. Watch the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.