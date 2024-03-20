Dramatic Video Shows Bentley Driver Fighting Off Three Carjackers
By Jason Hall
March 20, 2024
A dramatic video shows the owner of a Bentley Bentayga fighting off three carjackers in the parking lot of a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey.
Surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 New York shows three masked assailants pull the driver from his vehicle and knock him down before he fights back and manages to evade them. The driver then ran into the Patel Brothers grocery store, which is owned by his father, and called police.
"When I saw the video I was scared, what happened, but then I called and my son said, 'I'm safe dad, don't worry, everything is good, just minor scratches,'" said Kaushik Patel, the victim's father, via ABC 7 New York.
The driver's key fob remained in his pocket during the incident, so the suspects weren't able to steal the vehicle. Patel said his son was OK physically, but shaken up as he previously faced a similar situation when his Mercedes G-Class SUV was stolen by carjackers.
Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said the city was launching an anti-crime counterattack following the incident.
"We have tripled and sometimes quadrupled the presence of the police force around the streets and patrolling," Mayor Sam Joshi said via ABC 7 New York. "We've also implemented over 80 license plate readers."