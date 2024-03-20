Dramatic Video Shows Bentley Driver Fighting Off Three Carjackers

A dramatic video shows the owner of a Bentley Bentayga fighting off three carjackers in the parking lot of a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 New York shows three masked assailants pull the driver from his vehicle and knock him down before he fights back and manages to evade them. The driver then ran into the Patel Brothers grocery store, which is owned by his father, and called police.

"When I saw the video I was scared, what happened, but then I called and my son said, 'I'm safe dad, don't worry, everything is good, just minor scratches,'" said Kaushik Patel, the victim's father, via ABC 7 New York.