Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Steady, Says Three Cuts Coming In 2024

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee will keep interest rates at 5.25% to 5.50% as the central bank tries to deal with inflation that remains stuck at around three percent. The Federal Reserve's goal is to bring inflation down to two percent.

The committee indicated that they still plan to lower rates three times in 2024, though they did not say when they expect that to happen.

After the meeting, the Federal Reserve released a statement that is almost identical to the one released after their previous meeting in January. The only change came in the opening paragraph in which they changed "Jobs gains have moderated since early last year but remain strong" to "Job gains have remained strong."

Investors expected the move, and the stock market remained steady after the announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 106 points, the S&P 500 was 12 points ahead, and the Nasdaq was 67 points higher.

In a press conference after the Open Market Committee meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes that inflation will continue to trend downward despite higher-than-expected inflation in January and February.

"I think they haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road toward 2%," Powell said. "We're not going to overreact to these two months of data, nor are we going to ignore them."

After Powell's press conference, stocks rallied. The Dow finished the day ahead by 389 points, the Nasdaq was up 202 points, and the S&P 500 closed 46 points higher.