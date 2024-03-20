Florida Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate 10 Times Over Argument About Cats

A Florida man is facing charges after he opened fire on his roommate over an argument about cats. The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Glenn White for shooting a woman at a Lehigh Acres home on March 8, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

An arrest affidavit obtained by reporters said deputies found a man, later identified as White, and a woman with several gunshot wounds inside the house. The victim, who was shot 10 times, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, officials wrote.

Investigators learned the alleged shooter was evicted from his longtime home, and the victim allowed him to stay at her house. The 59-year-old man moved in with his three cats, but tensions rose as he brought home three more felines. This culminated in an argument between the two roommates, which unfolded days before the shooting.

“He was here for four nights and there were six cats in the house and he was still going and getting more. He was hiding them in the guest bedroom, but it stunk a high odor,” Autumn Amor, who identified herself as the shooting victim, told WBBH. She suggested the cats could live on her lanai.

According to Amor, White allegedly told her "I am going to kill you b****" during the terrifying confrontation. She also claims White pointed the gun to the back of her head as she begged him not to kill her. After thwarting Amor's attempt to call 911, White ended up calling the cops, authorities allege.

“I feel like this played a big part in him snapping because he lived there for over 40 years,” Amor explained. “I don’t feel like that gun was meant for me. I think he purchased that gun for the people who took his house. The lady who took his house. I just happened to be the one that he snapped on.”

White was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Online jail records say he remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.