An elected official in Florida is under investigation after she was accused of spending over $100,00 of a 96-year-old woman's savings on expensive purchases. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a criminal probe into Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, who allegedly exploited an older woman she met in 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by WESH.

Court documents claim Hill's lavish expenses include a new home in Orlando, renovations on another house, a facelift, clothing, car insurance payments, dental surgery, and a New Year's Eve stay at a Miami hotel.

FDLE started investigating the commissioner in February 2023 after Hill's former aide came forward with allegations. Officials said Hill first got involved with the victim after hearing about her poor living conditions. The affidavit accuses Hill of using fake signatures to take over the woman's power of attorney, pre-need guardianship, and health care surrogate.

The victim told the law enforcement agents she remembers signing "some sort of document," but didn't understand the details of the legal papers. Before meeting Hill, the 96-year-old woman had more than $164,000 in her savings account, according to FDLE.

Reporters said an Orange County judge ordered the commissioner to cease all contact with the victim last week. The older woman has since received a new power of attorney and has filed a lawsuit against Hill.

Hill, who has served as an Orlando City Council member since 2014, has either denied the accusations or offered no comment to several news outlets.

A spokesperson for Mayor Buddy Dyer's Office told WESH they're aware of the controversy surrounding the commissioner.

"The City has been made aware of an investigation by FDLE and related civil litigation involving Commissioner Hill," the statement reads. "We are not privy to any of the details of that investigation, nor are we involved or named in the litigation."