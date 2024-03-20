Four Arrested After 18-Year-Old Shows Up To Hospital Weighing 70 Pounds

Four members of an Iowa family were arrested for allegedly abusing and torturing an 18-year-old relative. The Story County Sheriff's Office said that the malnourished teen was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs and brain bleed. He weighed just 70 pounds.

After an investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Gary L. Graham Jr., 42-year-old Danielle K. Graham, 20-year-old Aaron Williams, and 16-year-old Kaitlynn Williams.

They were all charged with kidnapping in the first degree and willful injury. Kaitlynn Williams is being tried as an adult.

Officials said that all four family members knew about the abuse and participated in it.

When questioned by police, Danielle Graham said that her son left their house when he turned 18 in November 2023 and that she thought he was homeless. She claimed he returned on January 26, 2024, with injuries, and she took him to the hospital with Aaron.

However, investigators found evidence that the 18-year-old never left the home and had been the subject of horrific abuse for a long time. He told authorities that he was handcuffed to the bed and was routinely assaulted by Gary and Aaron.

"It's tragic. It has our whole area in shock, and rightly so," Story County Sheriff's Captain Nicholas Lennie said. "It's not a common thing for one human being to treat another this way, let alone a family member. Sadly, the victim in this case endured months of abuse and being restrained in what most of us consider our safe place — our homes."