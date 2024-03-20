High School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 12 Boys Turned In By Her Mom

A high school teacher is facing numerous charges following allegations that she had sex with at least 12 underage boys. Authorities said that Jaden Renee Charles was charged with two counts of grooming and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. She was turned in by her mother.

The grooming charges were brought by the Alice Police Department, while the sexual assault charges stemmed from a vaping investigation by the Agua Dulce City Marshal's Office.

Officials said that the alleged acts began before the Agua Dulce Independent School District hired her as a high school teacher. She has since resigned.

Investigators said that Charles would buy her victims vapes and alcohol and then have sex with them while they were intoxicated.

So far, four victims have come forward, but police believe they could be up to 12 victims.

"At this point in time in our investigation, we have four students that have come forward, and we have obtained the warrants," Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez said. "We still have probably seven more to interview."

"I think we're going to add up several more charges," he added.