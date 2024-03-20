Influencer Jessica Pettway Dead At 36 After Being 'Misdiagnosed'

Beauty influencer Jessica Pettway died from complications of stage 3 cervical cancer, which she had publicly said she was initially misdiagnosed prior to her death.

Pettway, a mother of two, died last Wednesday (March 13), according to a now-private Instagram post shared by her sister, Reyni, last Friday (March 15).

“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth,” Reyni wrote alongside a photo of herself with Jessica. “I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago and my heart has never felt pain like this.”

Pettway, who referred to herself as 'The Compton Bohemian,' publicly shared her cancer diagnosis on her Instagram account nine months prior to her death.

“I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. I don’t even know where to begin, but I want to share why I’ve been gone for so long, in hopes that at least one person is encouraged by my story,” she wrote in July 2023.