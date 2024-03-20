Kanye West Makes Shocking Allegation About His Unreleased Ice Spice Collab
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Kanye West is convinced that Ice Spice's team is trying to shut down their planned collaboration.
On Tuesday, March 19, the VULTURES rapper posted an update about his forthcoming joint effort with the Bronx native to his Instagram Story. In the post, Ye confirmed Ice Spice had sent in a verse for "New Body" but alleged her team has blocked him from using her bars for the updated version of the record.
“ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY NOW HER TEAM IS SAYING WE CAN’T USE IT," Ye wrote in all caps.
Kanye says Ice Spice recorded a verse for 'New Body' but her team won't let Ye use it... pic.twitter.com/2j1YC3B292— Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 19, 2024
"New Body" was originally meant to drop in 2018 and featured Nicki Minaj. Unfortunately, the song was never formally released and remained shelved despite numerous leaks over the years. Last year, Ye and Ty Dola $ign wanted to include the most up to date version of the record for their VULTURES album. The duo attempted to get the record cleared by Minaj shortly before the album was scheduled to drop. However, she declined to clear the song and asserted "that train left the station."
In an effort to salvage the record, it seems like Ye's team sent the song to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat. The discussion about the new additions to the song was leaked by the Chicago native's former employee Julianna "YesJulz" Goddard, who is currently involved in a legal dispute with Ye over allegations that violated the terms of her non-disclosure agreement.
So far, Ice Spice's team has not responded to Ye's claims. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.