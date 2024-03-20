"New Body" was originally meant to drop in 2018 and featured Nicki Minaj. Unfortunately, the song was never formally released and remained shelved despite numerous leaks over the years. Last year, Ye and Ty Dola $ign wanted to include the most up to date version of the record for their VULTURES album. The duo attempted to get the record cleared by Minaj shortly before the album was scheduled to drop. However, she declined to clear the song and asserted "that train left the station."



In an effort to salvage the record, it seems like Ye's team sent the song to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat. The discussion about the new additions to the song was leaked by the Chicago native's former employee Julianna "YesJulz" Goddard, who is currently involved in a legal dispute with Ye over allegations that violated the terms of her non-disclosure agreement.



So far, Ice Spice's team has not responded to Ye's claims. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.