New Netflix Bridgerton Season 3 Sneak Peek Gives All The 'Kanthony' Feels

Dearest Gentle Reader,

Made evident by Netflix's latest sneak peek into the lives of London's favorite high society lords and ladies (to be featured in Bridgerton Season 3), Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his wife, Kate Sharma, are no less in love than when they began their journey last season. As eligible ladies of marriage age line up to be courted by the city's most presentable gentlemen, Anthony and Kate keep to themselves with passion at the forefront.

The sneak peak opens at a ball with the youngest Bridgerton sister, ready to make her debut in society, asking the Viscount for a "moment" to herself as she exits the dance floor. Anthony agrees with Francesca and takes a moment for himself as well.... to go speak to the lovely Kate (once his enemy, now his life partner). Kate just finished conversing with his Mother, widower Violet Bridgerton, when the two lovebirds break away for a dance. They sway across the floor, stopping only to share a kiss as season 3 protagonist, Penelope Featherington, watches their love story unfold in admiration from the outside.