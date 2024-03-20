The Best Historic Attraction You Can Visit In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

March 20, 2024

Balcony House Cliff Dwelling at Mesa Verde National Park
Photo: Daniel A. Leifheit / Moment / Getty Images

Some curious travelers find joy in stepping back in time and immersing themselves in the rich history of destinations. Many cities and towns pride themselves on embracing their fascinating timeline through exciting museums, heritage sites, iconic landmarks, and much more. If you're interested in visiting these locations, LoveExploring published a list of the best historic attraction in every state.

The top pick for Colorado is Mesa Verde National Park! This national park has breathtaking views, awe-inspiring natural marvels, spots showcasing ancient Native American culture, and various archaeological sites. Here's why writers selected the spot:

"Offering one of the country's most scenic history lessons, UNESCO-listed Mesa Verde National Park reveals rare insights into how some of North America's earliest inhabitants once lived. Hike to its extensive petroglyph rock paintings, and down to the Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings tucked under rocky overhangs. Then prepare to be awed by the sprawling Cliff Palace, four-story Square Tower House, and canyon trail to Step House. These are just some of the highlights of the 600 cliff dwellings that now form the largest archaeological preserve in the US."
