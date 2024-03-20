The Best Historic Attraction You Can Visit In Washington

Some curious travelers find joy in stepping back in time and immersing themselves in the rich history of destinations. Many cities and towns pride themselves on embracing their fascinating past through exciting museums, heritage sites, iconic landmarks, and much more. If you're interested in visiting these locations, LoveExploring published a list of the best historic attraction in every state.

The top pick for Washington State is the Museum of Flight! Seattle has dozens of museums for both locals and tourists, but this one focuses on aviation history. Guests view stunning aircraft while learning about the incredible missions and miraculous achievements in the air space. Here's why writers selected the spot:

"The Museum of Flight is a winner for history enthusiasts and families. Its fun collection of flying machines charts key moments in modern history, from the first powered flight through two world wars, to supersonic Concorde and the Apollo space missions. The centerpiece is a glass gallery full of aircraft that trace the first century of flight. Exhibits cover the Vietnam War from the air too, with an outdoor memorial park featuring an iconic B-52G Stratofortress plane and Returning Airman statue."