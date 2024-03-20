Three Texas Destinations Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

The fact that "America The Beautiful" is a song title and a common expression all in one is no coincidence. America is truly stunning. From endless fields of wheat that seamlessly blend together to create the heartland, to vibrant desert rocks and vast, sandy coastlines; the United States is surely something special. There are so many pretty landscapes that its difficult to chose between them in terms of which outshines the other!

You might be able to come up with one or two of your favorite places based on personal preference, but Condé Nast Traveler went above and beyond and listed 50 for our viewing pleasure!

Per the list, the most beautiful destinations in all of Texas are Big Bend National Park, Hamilton Pool, and Willow City in no particular order.

Here's what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful destinations in the entire state:

"Big Bend National Park:

"Known for its hiking, camping, and epic sunsets and sunrises, Big Bend National Park consists of more than 800,000 acres of river canyons, desert, and mountains, plus thousands of species of plants and animals."

Hamilton Pool:

"The 50-foot waterfall and jade waters at the Hamilton Pool Preserve (just west of Austin) are not to be missed. The site was formed thousands of years ago when an underground river collapsed, leaving us with a natural swimming pool worth the hike."

Willow City:

"An hour and a half outside of Austin, the small community of Willow City, Texas, draws tourists each spring for its flowers. If you take the 13-mile drive along the "Willow City Loop," you’ll see a stunning display of bluebonnets, which usually bloom in late March or early April."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.