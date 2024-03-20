Washington Restaurant Ranks Among The 'Most Beautiful' Ones In America

Beautiful settings can enhance one's dining experience. A "feast for the eyes" alongside a delectable serving of food can leave a lasting impression. Many restaurants built their reputation off nearby natural landscapes, historic architecture, immaculate decor, and other eye-catching attributes. Several establishments were able to stand out from the competition, as shown in new rankings from LoveFood.

The website ranked the most beautiful restaurants in the United States based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences. An esteemed Colorado restaurant ranked in the Top 10: The George!

Located inside the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, this French-style restaurant was renovated to preserve its historic flair while introducing modern aesthetics. Writers detailed what you can expect from this stunning spot:

"This beautiful brasserie oozes Art Deco–style glamour, with huge, curved windows, a mirrored ceiling, striking light fittings, abstract artwork, and tiled flooring. The George opened in 1924 – and, while it retains some original features, it's been given a modern overhaul in more recent years. It serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, with standout dishes including the signature carbonara with salmon roe and crab."