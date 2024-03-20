Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 20th

Wednesday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 20th, drawing on ideals of inspiration, habits, goals, positivity, privacy, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should use your words to heal today as you make the most of your desires. Today is all about confidence and passion, but don't overextend yourself, Aries. Conserve your energy for inspiration later in the night.

"Use your words to find healing, dear Aries, as Mercury and Chiron unite in your sign. Maintain a positive message and outlook to make the most of these vibes, and don't be afraid to go out on a limb for your desires. Meanwhile, the moon continues its journey through Leo, amplifying your confidence and sense of passion. Just be mindful not to overextend when Luna and Jupiter square off this evening, being smart with your energy and financial resources. Inspiration strikes tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, motivating you to move boldly toward the future you dream of."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will break cycles of negative self talk today and learn to adapt a healthier lifestyle. Today is all about being in tune with your thoughts, and paying attention to the things that you desire. You will feel the need to create something as the night falls.

"You'll have the chance to break cycles and adapt a healthier internal dialogue, dear Taurus, thanks to a supportive union between Mercury and Chiron. Now is also the ideal time to make peace with or finally express secrets you've been harboring. You'll feel closely in tune with the feelings of loved ones as the moon continues its journey through Leo, sharpening your emotional instincts and desire to nurture. Be mindful to shine some of this light upon yourself when Luna and Jupiter square off this evening. Reflect on what you wish to create when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight, taking action accordingly."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be the voice of reason within your community today as you contemplate the "mark you wish to leave on this world." Avoid sharing too much information and gossip today. You will be rewarded for your kind heart.

"Showing kindness within your community will offer healing in ways you weren't expecting, dear Gemini, whilst Mercury and Chiron unite overhead. Use this energy to think about the mark you wish to leave on this world, connecting with your humanitarian side. Just remember that you don't have to solve every issue you are moved by, especially when the Leo moon and Jupiter square off this evening. You should also avoid oversharing or participating in gossip under these cosmic conditions. Sweetness surrounds you tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, offering rewards for your hard work and kind-heartedness."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should prioritize self-respect today, well...because you are awesome and deserve it! Take time to appreciate the current journey that you are on and all of the wisdom that you have gained so far. Keep opinions of yourself at the forefront and cast away other's thoughts on your life that do not serve you.

"Tap into self-respect as Mercury and Chiron unite in your solar tenth house, dear Cancer, reminding you of your resilience and credibility. Use this energy to fully appreciate the journey you've traveled thus far, focusing on the wisdom you've gained over time. Sharing wisdom can help you reach new levels of achievement and respect amongst peers, especially when you move with refinement. Just try not to place too much value on the opinions of others when the Leo moon and Jupiter square off this evening. Touch base with your gratitude from the comfort of home when the Nodes of Fate stir later tonight."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect spiritual doors to open today as you become more curious and seek to expand your wisdom. Stay rooted throughout the day and you will be able to focus on your goals and dreams as the night falls.

"Mercury and Chiron cozy up in the sector of your chart that governs higher thinking, dearest Leo, opening the doors toward a spiritually significant and enlightening day. Allow your curiosity and desire to expand to drive you right now, soaking up wisdom and sharing it in return. A richness emerges when you dabble in the mysteries of our universe, heightening your intuition in the process. Just remember to stay rooted in reality when the moon and Jupiter square off this evening. Good vibes wash over you tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, bringing luck to your hopes and dreams."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that today will be all about conquering your fears and worries. You are bigger than your inner monologue, Virgo. Try to reach a hopeful headspace as the night falls. This will cultivate great strength and mental clarity for the coming days.

"Love yourself through transformative moments, dearest Virgo, as Mercury and Chiron unite in your solar eighth house. This energy opens opportunities to let go and move forward, helping you conquer fears, grief, and worries with positive thinking and grace for yourself. You may require some alone time to reconnect with your spirituality when the Leo moon squares off with Jupiter this afternoon, putting you in a contemplative yet hopeful headspace. A stabilizing energy emerges when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight, asking you to remember where you came from and all the strength you've acquired with each challenge conquered."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should put mental health at the forefront today as you work to build connections amid "selective company." Do not spend too much time on your phone as this could distract you from personal goals that you've been trying to reach.

"Prioritize mental harmony as Mercury and Chiron unite in our skies, dearest Libra, conjuring themes around connection and balance. You'll crave companionship under these cosmic conditions but should be selective of the company kept, leaning toward those who offer unconditional love and support. Now is also a good time to spread sweetness, so be sure to dish out a few thoughtful words or compliments. Watch your screen time when the Leo moon squares off with Jupiter this evening, especially if your devices have been distracting you from personal goals. The Nodes of Fate stir tonight, offering support to your love life."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should converse with others today and take part in chats that "support your mental wellness." Don't be afraid to be the soft one as that also comes with great power. Today is all about the balance between working as a team and setting personal boundaries.

"Lean toward conversations, company, and actions that support your mental wellness, dearest Scorpio, as Mercury and Chiron unite in your solar sixth house. The choices you make come into focus under these cosmic conditions, reminding you that you have the power to create change while living your best life. This energy also brings softness to the office, making it easier to get along with colleagues while promoting teamwork. Consider setting boundaries in order to focus on self-care needs when the Leo moon squares off with Jupiter. You'll feel refreshed and eager to create new personal structures when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should believe in yourself today (because...YES YOU CAN!). Today, you will overcome self-doubt and will prioritize organization. Don't be afraid to chase your dreams and grab hold of every positive opportunity that presents itself in your life today, Sagittarius.

"Believe in your creative visions and striking intellect, dearest Archer, as Mercury and Chiron unite in your solar fifth house. This celestial union unleashes great artistic potential, helping you overcome self-doubt and gain confidence in the work you produce. Organization will be key when chasing passions and big dreams when the Leo moon squares off with Jupiter this evening, and you should be mindful of supporting your physical self as well. A sparkle hangs in the air tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, bringing luck to your endeavors. Don't shy away from the spotlight, as exciting opportunities could arrive from multiple directions."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you should pay extra attention to your private affairs today. Have tender conversations with family members as you work to dispel a "stubborn mindset." Tonight is all about personal growth and transformation, Capricorn!

"Your private affairs may require extra tenderness and attention today, dearest Capricorn, as Mercury and Chiron unite in your solar fourth house. Use this energy to connect with family and close loved ones, feeling your heart and mind elevate with each sweet interaction. It'll also be important that you consider your needs and whether or not they're being met by yourself and others. Your intuition heightens during this time, so be sure to honor the voice within. Try not to let stubborn mindsets prevent you from evolving when the Leo moon and Jupiter square off this evening. You'll feel eager to transform on your own terms when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should push towards your goals today by cultivating new ways of thinking and viewing the world. Take time to speak to near and dear friends tonight and use these conversations to spur enlightenment within yourself.

"Push forward toward your goals using the power of words, dear Aquarius, as Mercury and Chiron join forces overhead. This celestial union invites you to discover new ways of thinking and speaking, considering how fresh approaches can get you closer to where you want to be. Opportunities for forgiveness also come into play, marking the ideal time to mend strained relationships. Fill your home with love this evening when the Leo moon and Jupiter align, inviting your nearest and dearest to gather around the dinner table. Pay attention to any epiphanies that occur when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight to offer enlightenment."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should focus on the beauty hidden within simplicity today. Positivity is the key as life pulls you in all different directions. Take time to focus on your wellness and release bad habits as the night falls.

"Turn your thoughts toward the simple yet beautiful elements of our world, dear Pisces, as Mercury and Chiron cozy up in your solar second house. If you've been feeling disenchanted by your surroundings, this energy can help you reclaim a positive mindset and sense of gratitude. Your mind spreads in multiple directions this evening when the Leo moon squares off with Jupiter, and it may be time to get organized by drafting to-do lists and tightening schedules. Invest in your wellness journey tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, finding empowerment by releasing old habits to establish healthier ones."

