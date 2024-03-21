440,500 Starbucks Holiday Gift Sets And Mugs Recalled Due To Injury Risk

Nestlé is recalling around 440,500 Starbucks branded mugs because they can overheat and break. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall covers four gift sets that contained a ceramic mug with a metallic coating.

The 11 oz. and 16 oz. mugs were included in one of the four following gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

The agency said that if the mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they can overheat or break, posing risks of burn and laceration.

There have been 12 reports of the mugs breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. One of the injuries required hospitalization.

Consumers should stop using the mugs immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also go to https://www.nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing, scroll down to “Leave Us a Message,” click on “Complaint,” select “Recall” from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of the mug or the gift set identifier code, complete the form, and hit send.