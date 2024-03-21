Biden Administration Forgives Additional $5.8 Billion In Student Loan Debt

The Biden administration announced that it is forgiving an additional $5.8 billion in student loan debt for 78,000 borrowers. The latest round of loan forgiveness is for public workers, like teachers, firefighters, and nurses.

So far, the Biden administration has forgiven $143.6 billion in student loans for nearly four million people.

“For too long, our nation’s teachers, nurses, social workers, firefighters, and other public servants faced logistical troubles and trap doors when they tried to access the debt relief they were entitled to under the law. With this announcement, the Biden-Harris Administration is showing how we’re taking further steps not only to fix those trap doors, but also to expand opportunity to many more Americans,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, more than 100 times more borrowers are eligible for PSLF than there were at the beginning of the Administration. The Biden Administration is turning a promise broken under our predecessor into a promise kept."