Body With ‘Toes Sticking Out' Of Ground Identified As Missing Florida Dad

Authorities in Florida have identified a body buried in a homeowner's backyard as a Florida man who disappeared last month. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday (March 20) that the human remains belong to 23-year-old Sabeion Dowell, according to WFLA.

On March 14, deputies responded to a home on Sunny Acres Drive East on reports of a body being found in the backyard. A woman told WJAX the homeowner was doing yard work when they discovered "toes sticking out of the ground." A police report said deputies "observed two feet sticking up out of the ground."

“They were all black and stuff. But I guess that was from decomposing,” the woman explained. “I just hope that everything gets solved. My reaction to this is just craziness. I would never expect this, especially at a house that I am working at.”

Detectives are still investigating how Dowell, who has a child, ended up buried in the backyard. They're also waiting on the autopsy report from the medical examiner's office.

“This incident will be classified as pending until the Medical Examiner’s Office can complete their investigation to determine the manner of death,” deputies wrote in a statement.

The police report state Dowell's sisters reported him missing after not hearing from him for days. Family members said it's “not normal behavior for her brother.”

"The hardest goodbyes are the ones you don’t see coming, the ones you don’t plan or could ever imagine happening,” one of his sisters wrote on Facebook.