Fivio Foreign Appears To Shade Ice Spice Over 'King Of New York' Title
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2024
Fivio Foreign appears to have an issue with giving Ice Spice the coveted "King of New York" title.
On Tuesday, March 19, the seasoned New York drill rapper paid a visit to On The Radar Radio and dropped some vicious bars over a booming instrumental produced by Cash Cobain. From the jump, Fivio declared NYC is his city and emphasized that he can't be cancelled. After he called for Tory Lanez's freedom, the "City of Gods" rapper seemingly addressed the discourse about Ice Spice's reign over the concrete jungle.
"I'm looking at they page to see what they thought/How can a girl be the king of New York," Fivio rapped.
Fivio's shot might be a reference to A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's recent praise of Ice Spice. During an interview on Adin Ross' Kick stream last month, the popular streamer asked A Boogie who is the current "King of New York." The "Swervin" rapper gave Ice the title and explained why.
“Ice Spice got it right now," he said. "I feel like Ice is just wildin’ right now. She got it right now.”
The "Princess Diana" rapper didn't seem to mind the dope co-sign from A Boogie. She responded by reposting the clip from the interview to her Instagram Story with laughing and black heart emojis, but didn't say much else about the subject. So far, she hasn't responded to Fivio Foreign's bars from his freestyle.