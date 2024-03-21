Fivio Foreign Appears To Shade Ice Spice Over 'King Of New York' Title

Fivio's shot might be a reference to A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's recent praise of Ice Spice. During an interview on Adin Ross' Kick stream last month, the popular streamer asked A Boogie who is the current "King of New York." The "Swervin" rapper gave Ice the title and explained why.



“Ice Spice got it right now," he said. "I feel like Ice is just wildin’ right now. She got it right now.”



The "Princess Diana" rapper didn't seem to mind the dope co-sign from A Boogie. She responded by reposting the clip from the interview to her Instagram Story with laughing and black heart emojis, but didn't say much else about the subject. So far, she hasn't responded to Fivio Foreign's bars from his freestyle.