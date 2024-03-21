Homeless Man Hijacks Bus With BB Gun, Causes Crash At Ritz Carlton Hotel

A homeless man was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly hijacking a city bus using a BB gun. Authorities said that the man was the last person on the bus and approached the driver around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday (March 20) night.

He ordered the bus driver to travel to multiple locations, hitting multiple vehicles along the way. As the bus neared the Ritz-Carlton hotel, about two-and-half miles from where it was hijacked, the suspect grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to strike several cars before crashing through a wall into the hotel. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was quickly detained by officers.

The bus driver and a woman in one of the damaged cars were taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation. No information was provided on their condition.

Officials did not release his name but said he is facing kidnapping and carjacking charges.