Lauryn Hill & De La Soul's Classic Albums Honored By Recording Academy

Other recordings by Buena Vista Social Club, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers, and William Bell will also be inducted. This year's list of nominees is significantly less than the 25-30 recordings the Recording Academy has inducted in the past. With this year's 10 new additions, the GRAMMY Hall of Fame now comprises of 1,152 inducted recordings in total.



The induction ceremony is set to go down on Tuesday, May 21 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. Congratulations to all the inductees!