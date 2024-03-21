Lauryn Hill & De La Soul's Classic Albums Honored By Recording Academy
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2024
Ms. Lauryn Hill and De La Soul will be honored over 25 years after their classic albums impacted Hip-Hop culture.
On Wednesday, March 20, the Recording Academy revealed its plan to induct Hill's debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) and the rap trio's first studio LP 3 Feet High and Rising into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. The aforementioned albums will be inducted alongside other classic albums like Guns N' Roses' 1987 album Appetite For Destruction and Donna Summer's 1977 hit "I Feel Love." It's the first time any of these artists have been inducted.
“We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond.”
"Grateful to see this album continues to receive love and acknowledgment," Hill said in a celebratory Instagram post. "Thank you Grammy Hall of Fame."
Other recordings by Buena Vista Social Club, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers, and William Bell will also be inducted. This year's list of nominees is significantly less than the 25-30 recordings the Recording Academy has inducted in the past. With this year's 10 new additions, the GRAMMY Hall of Fame now comprises of 1,152 inducted recordings in total.
The induction ceremony is set to go down on Tuesday, May 21 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. Congratulations to all the inductees!