Listen: These Memorable Hip-Hop Albums Turn 10 In 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2024
It's been a decade since rap fans were blessed with a trove of hits from some of Hip-Hop's finest MC's.
2014 was a busy time for the likes of Future, YG and Rick Ross. All three artists dropped two major projects each throughout the year. YG dropped his debut album My Krazy Life in March 2014, and then released the soundtrack for his short film Blame It On The Streets. Pluto came through with his second studio Honest and dropped his Metro Boomin-produced mixtape Monster six months later. Meanwhile, Rick Ross kicked off the year with his sixth LP Mastermind and closed out the 4th quarter with his seventh studio album Hood Billionaire.
There were plenty of other memorable projects that dropped in 2014. TDE had a major year after ScHoolboy Q delivered his Oxymoron LP, Isaiah Rashad dropped off his debut EP Cilvia Demo, and Ab-Soul served up his project These Days... Dreamville also struck gold that year with the release of J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive and Bas' Last Money. It was also the year when artists like Juvenile and Mobb Deep released their final studio LP's. In the end, Nicki Minaj and Fabolous closed out 2014 with their respective hit albums, The Pinkprint and The Young OG Project.
Relive a slew of Hip-Hop albums that turn 10 this year below, and check out a few stand-out tracks from 2014 on iHeartRadio's "Hip-Hop 10 Years Later" playlist above.
Isaiah Rashad, Cilvia Demo (Jan. 28)
Juvenile, The Fundamentals (Feb. 18)
ScHoolboy Q, Oxymoron (Feb. 25)
Rick Ross, Mastermind (March 3) & Hood Billionaire (Nov. 24)
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Piñata (Mar. 18)
YG, My Krazy Life (Mar. 18)
Mobb Deep, The Infamous Mobb Deep (Apr. 1)
Bas, Last Winter (Apr. 29)
Tech N9ne, Strangeulation (May 6)
The Roots, …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin (May 19)
50 Cent, Animal Ambition (June 3)
Ab-Soul, These Days… (June 24)
Common, Nobody’s Smiling (July 22)
Gucci Mane, Gucci vs Guwop (Aug. 15)
Wiz Khalifa, Blacc Hollywood (Aug. 19)
Statik Selektah, What Goes Around (Aug. 19)
Mustard, 10 Summers (Aug. 26)
Jeezy, Seen It All: The Autobiography (Sept. 2)
Joell Ortiz, House Slippers (Sept. 16)
Rapsody, Beauty And The Beast (Oct. 7)
Vince Staples, Hell Can Wait (Sept. 7)
Run The Jewels, RTJ 2 (Oct. 27)
Logic, Under Pressure (Oct. 21)
T.I., Paperwork (Oct. 21)
Joe Budden, Some Love Lost (Nov. 4)
Big K.R.I.T., Cadillactica (Nov. 10)
Wu-Tang Clan, A Better Tomorrow (Dec. 2)
E-40, Sharp On All Corners 1 & 2 (Dec. 9)
Ghostface Killah, 36 Seasons (Dec. 9)
J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive (Dec. 9)
Royce Da 5’9" & DJ Premier, PRhyme (Dec. 9)
Cam’ron, 1st of the Month Vol. 1-6 (Dec. 16)
Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint (Dec. 15)
Fabulous, The Young OG Project (Dec. 25)