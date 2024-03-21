Listen: These Memorable Hip-Hop Albums Turn 10 In 2024

It's been a decade since rap fans were blessed with a trove of hits from some of Hip-Hop's finest MC's.



2014 was a busy time for the likes of Future, YG and Rick Ross. All three artists dropped two major projects each throughout the year. YG dropped his debut album My Krazy Life in March 2014, and then released the soundtrack for his short film Blame It On The Streets. Pluto came through with his second studio Honest and dropped his Metro Boomin-produced mixtape Monster six months later. Meanwhile, Rick Ross kicked off the year with his sixth LP Mastermind and closed out the 4th quarter with his seventh studio album Hood Billionaire.