Listen: These Memorable Hip-Hop Albums Turn 10 In 2024

By Tony M. Centeno

March 21, 2024

Monster, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Oxymoron & The Pinkprint
Photo: Epic/Interscope/TDE/Cash Money

It's been a decade since rap fans were blessed with a trove of hits from some of Hip-Hop's finest MC's.

2014 was a busy time for the likes of Future, YG and Rick Ross. All three artists dropped two major projects each throughout the year. YG dropped his debut album My Krazy Life in March 2014, and then released the soundtrack for his short film Blame It On The Streets. Pluto came through with his second studio Honest and dropped his Metro Boomin-produced mixtape Monster six months later. Meanwhile, Rick Ross kicked off the year with his sixth LP Mastermind and closed out the 4th quarter with his seventh studio album Hood Billionaire.

There were plenty of other memorable projects that dropped in 2014. TDE had a major year after ScHoolboy Q delivered his Oxymoron LP, Isaiah Rashad dropped off his debut EP Cilvia Demo, and Ab-Soul served up his project These Days... Dreamville also struck gold that year with the release of J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive and Bas' Last Money. It was also the year when artists like Juvenile and Mobb Deep released their final studio LP's. In the end, Nicki Minaj and Fabolous closed out 2014 with their respective hit albums, The Pinkprint and The Young OG Project.

Relive a slew of Hip-Hop albums that turn 10 this year below, and check out a few stand-out tracks from 2014 on iHeartRadio's "Hip-Hop 10 Years Later" playlist above.

Isaiah Rashad, Cilvia Demo (Jan. 28)

Juvenile, The Fundamentals (Feb. 18)

The Fundamentals
Photo: Rap-a-Lot Records

ScHoolboy Q, Oxymoron (Feb. 25)

Oxymoron
Photo: Top Dawg Entertainment

Rick Ross, Mastermind (March 3) & Hood Billionaire (Nov. 24)

Mastermind
Photo: MMG/Atlantic Records
Hood Billionaire
Photo: MMG/Atlantic Records

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Piñata (Mar. 18)

Piñata
Photo: Madlib Invazion

YG, My Krazy Life (Mar. 18)

My Krazy Life
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Mobb Deep, The Infamous Mobb Deep (Apr. 1)

The Infamous Mobb Deep
Photo: Infamous Records

Bas, Last Winter (Apr. 29)

Last Winter
Photo: Dreamville/Interscope

Future, Honest (Apr. 22) & Monster (Oct. 28)

Honest
Photo: Epic Records
Monster
Photo: Epic Records

Tech N9ne, Strangeulation (May 6)

The Roots, …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin (May 19)

…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

50 Cent, Animal Ambition (June 3)

Animal Ambition
Photo: G-Unit Records

Ab-Soul, These Days… (June 24)

These Days...
Photo: Top Dawg Entertainment

Common, Nobody’s Smiling (July 22)

Common
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Gucci Mane, Gucci vs Guwop (Aug. 15)

Gucci vs. Guwop
Photo: BMG/RBC Records

Wiz Khalifa, Blacc Hollywood (Aug. 19)

Blacc Hollywood
Photo: Atlantic Records

Statik Selektah, What Goes Around (Aug. 19)

What Goes Around
Photo: Showoff/Duck Down Music

Mustard, 10 Summers (Aug. 26)

10 Summers
Photo: Roc Nation
Seen It All: The Autobiography
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Joell Ortiz, House Slippers (Sept. 16)

House Slippers
Photo: Joell Ortiz

Rapsody, Beauty And The Beast (Oct. 7)

Beauty And The Beast
Photo: Jamla Records

Vince Staples, Hell Can Wait (Sept. 7)

Hell Can Wait
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Run The Jewels, RTJ 2 (Oct. 27)

RTJ 2
Photo: Mass Appeal

Logic, Under Pressure (Oct. 21)

Under Pressure
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

T.I., Paperwork (Oct. 21)

Paperwork
Photo: Grand Hustle/Columbia

Joe Budden, Some Love Lost (Nov. 4)

Some Love Lost
Photo: Mood Muzik/eOne

Big K.R.I.T., Cadillactica (Nov. 10)

Cadillactica
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Wu-Tang Clan, A Better Tomorrow (Dec. 2)

A Better Tomorrow
Photo: Warner Records
Sharp On All Corners 1
Photo: Heavy On The Grind
Sharp On All Corners 2
Photo: Heavy On The Grind

Ghostface Killah, 36 Seasons (Dec. 9)

36 Seasons
Photo: Salvation/Tommy Boy

J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive (Dec. 9)

2014 Forest Hills Drive
Photo: Dreamville/Interscope

Royce Da 5’9" & DJ Premier, PRhyme (Dec. 9)

PRhyme
Photo: PRhyme Records

Cam’ron, 1st of the Month Vol. 1-6 (Dec. 16)

1st of the Month
Photo: Killa Entertainment

Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint (Dec. 15)

The Pinkprint
Photo: Cash Money Records

Fabulous, The Young OG Project (Dec. 25)

The Young OG Project
Photo: Def Jam Recordings
