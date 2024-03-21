Massachusetts City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped into your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of Massachusetts is Worcester.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"Constantly named among the best cities to live, Worcester is affordable, has a vibrant culture scene, great food and drink spots and has recently undergone a rejuvenation project. With the nation's first-ever public park among the countless urban green spaces, Worcester is definitely worth keeping on your radar. The EcoTarium is an ecology and conservation museum dedicated to understanding and caring about the environment, while the Worcester Art Museum holds an impressive collection of Roman mosaics, impressionist paintings, and medieval armor."

For a continued list of the most underrated places to visit across America check out loveexploring.com.