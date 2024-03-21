Michigan City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The Entire State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped into your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of Michigan is Grand Rapids.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"Even though it's the second largest city in Michigan, Grand Rapids is still massively overlooked. Farm-to-table restaurants and craft breweries are plentiful in the city. For a healthy dose of culture, there are excellent options on offer – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has a particularly great Japanese garden, Meyer May House is a must-visit for any Frank Lloyd Wright fans, and there are five excellent museums within walking distance of each other, like the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum."

