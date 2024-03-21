Monica Calls Out Ray J After He Fueled Hype For Joint Tour With Brandy

“I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour," she continued. "@rayj I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven. The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals that share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful! Neither should open, we should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive shared stage if this is to ever happen. Any further convo should be private!”



The response came after the clip from Ray J's interview on The Breakfast Club went viral. Prior to his appearance on the show, Ray J tried to fuel hype for the idea by leaving an enticing message in the comment section of her recent Instagram Live.



“Brandy/Monica tour – please let’s make history, one run for the fans – 100m plus for the both of you," he wrote.



Later on, Ray J extended an apology to Monica for speaking on the subject. Watch Ray J's interviews with The Breakfast Club and Way Up With Angela Yee below.