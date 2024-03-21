New York Attorney General Takes First Step Toward Seizing Trump's Assets

The New York attorney general's office has taken the first steps to seize some of former President Donald Trump's assets to cover the $454 million civil judgment against him for illegally inflating his net worth while applying for loans.

Lawyers for New York state have filed judgments in Westchester County, where Trump owns property including Seven Springs, a private estate and golf course. They previously entered judgments in New York City, where Trump owners numerous properties, including Trump Tower.

The filings were made as Trump has had difficulty securing a bond for the $545 million fine so he can file an appeal of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in the case.

Trump faces a March 25 deadline to post the bond. His lawyers filed a request with the appeals court asking to forgo the appeals bond because they have been unable to find an insurance company to float it, calling it "a practical impossibility."

The attorney general's office fired back, suggesting other ways for Trump to meet the obligations to appeal the ruling.

If Trump does not meet the deadline, James has indicated she would move forward with seizing Trump's properties to cover the fine.