Pennsylvania City Named 'Most Underrated City To Visit' In The Entire State

Have you ever visited a city that deserves way more credit for how exciting and beautiful it is?

Perhaps the place that popped into your mind when I asked that question is overshadowed by a nearby landmark or larger city. Regardless of the reason, there are a handful of cities, towns, and attractions scattered across the country that are often overlooked. In an effort to give credit where credit is absolutely due, LoveExploring compiled a list of the 50 most underrated places to visit in the United States.

So, if you've been searching for an off-the-radar spot to make the best new tourist attraction, look no further than the most underrated place to visit in each state!

According to a list compiled by LoveExploring, the most underrated place to visit in all of Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh.

Here's what LoveExploring had to say about the most underrated place to visit in the entire state:

"A major city in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh hasn't reached its full potential as a city break destination just yet. The city has spent time reinventing itself and is no longer just about the steel industry. The museum offering is especially appealing to families, with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on offer. Pittsburgh is also great for sports lovers with the Pirates (MLB), Penguins (NHL), and Steelers (NFL) all based in the city. The city regularly hosts concerts, food festivals, and plenty of events for the whole family."

