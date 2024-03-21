The Best 'Man v. Food' Restaurant In Colorado

Man v. Food has entranced American viewers for over a decade. The first four seasons of the show followed Adam Richman chowing down on daunting dishes and participating in eating challenges across the nation. After the Travel Channel program ended in 2012, it returned five years later with current host Casey Webb. Hundreds of restaurants got the national spotlight for their off-the-wall challenges and delicious offerings.

Mashed published a list of every state's best restaurant featured on Man v. Food. According to the roundup, Colorado's top pick is Buckhorn Exchange! This historic steakhouse received accolades for its mouthwatering menu, and there are some eye-catching dishes available to order. Here's why it was selected:

“Tasting Table puts Buckhorn Exchange on its list of ‘Best Steakhouses in Every State,’ so you know it's well worth your time and money. This place is Denver's oldest restaurant, which made it incredibly worthy of a visit by Adam Richman. If you make the trip here, you can enjoy prime-grade cuts of steak, buffalo, elk, lamb, and even rattlesnake and alligator tail. It'd be a shame to travel through Colorado without enjoying the great grub here.”