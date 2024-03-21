The Best 'Man v. Food' Restaurant In Florida

Man v. Food has entranced American viewers for over a decade. The first four seasons of the show followed Adam Richman chowing down on daunting dishes and participating in eating challenges across the nation. After the Travel Channel program ended in 2012, it returned five years later with current host Casey Webb. Hundreds of restaurants got the national spotlight for their off-the-wall challenges and delicious offerings.

Mashed published a list of every state's best restaurant featured on Man v. Food. According to the roundup, Florida's top pick is The Old Salty Dog! Diners at this longtime seafood chain can look forward to conch fritters, fish tacos, snow crabs, and much more. Here's why it was selected:

"If you find yourself in the Sunshine State with a large appetite, one place you can always seek out is The Old Salty Dog. It has three locations — in City Island, Siesta Key, and Venice Island — and it was the City Island location that piqued Adam Richman's interest. He made the journey there to enjoy the Fully Loaded Salty Dog, a deep-fried hot dog topped with sauerkraut, bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, and four kinds of cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar, and pepper jack)."