The Best 'Man v. Food' Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 21, 2024

Homemade Southern Crawfish Boil
Photo: bhofack2 / iStock / Getty Images

Man v. Food has entranced American viewers for over a decade. The first four seasons of the show followed Adam Richman chowing down on daunting dishes and participating in eating challenges across the nation. After the Travel Channel program ended in 2012, it returned five years later with current host Casey Webb. Hundreds of restaurants got the national spotlight for their off-the-wall challenges and delicious offerings.

Mashed published a list of every state's best restaurant featured on Man v. Food. According to the roundup, Washington State's top pick is The Crab Pot! Diners at this small seafood chain can look forward to crab cakes, fish tacos, fried baskets, seafood boils, and much more. Here's why it was selected:

“Now, there's a time where a high level of decorum is required when you go out to eat, and there are other times when it's perfectly appropriate to get messy with your meal. At The Crab Pot, ordering up one of the five Seafeasts means you and your group are about to fall elbow deep into a variety of sea creatures. You get a bucket of seafood spilled onto your table along with bibs and mallets and you go to town on it all. Sure, there are other tasty options on the menu, but none as fun as a Seafeast.”

The Crab Pot has two locations in the state: Long Beach and Bellevue.

Want more restaurant recommendations? Check out the complete list on mashed.com.

