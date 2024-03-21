The real estate market saw some fascinating trends over the last few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans, particularly remote workers, flocked to smaller cities and suburban sprawls for suitable houses. Now that the dust has settled, researchers are looking at which locations are seeing population booms and what's making them appealing.

moveBuddha gave more insights into these trends with their latest study. The website revealed the top city people are moving to in almost every state. Here's how they determined their rankings:

"To determine the top move-to city in every state, we looked at moveBuddha's most recent mover search data to compile a list of moves planned for 2024. The data used for this analysis includes searches made at any time between July 1, 2023, and March 3, 2024, where searches indicated they were planning to move at any time in 2024... We also used Zillow Home Value Index data (Jan 2024) for home averages and U.S. Census population estimates."

Analysts said The Villages is the most popular city people are moving to in Florida! Over 79,000 people call this city home, and the average house price is $402,445. The Villages was also crowned the fastest-growing city in the nation.

Here are the fastest-growing cities, according to the research:

The Villages, Florida Ashville, North Carolina Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Billings, Montana Decatur, Georgia Chattanooga, Tennessee Conroe, Texas Cheyenne, Wyoming Burlington, Vermont Boulder, Colorado

Check out the full report on moveBuddha's website.