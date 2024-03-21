Three Kids, Dubbed 'The Little Rascals' Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bank

Three young children were arrested on Thursday (March 21) for allegedly robbing a bank in Houston, Texas, last week. The FBI field office in Houston shared a photo of the three on X, dubbing them "Little Rascals," and asked the public for help locating them.

"Recognize these "little rascals"? Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. If you know who and where they are contact police immediately or @crimestophou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews," the agency wrote last Thursday.

According to KPRC, the three boys, ages 11, 12, and 16, went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash. After receiving an undisclosed sum of money, they left the bank on foot.

The parents of two of the boys recognized them from the photos and contacted the FBI. Officials were able to identify the third boy. The FBI said the boys will be charged locally with robbery.

Because of their age, the FBI said that no details about their identities or the case would be released to the public.