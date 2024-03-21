Trump Calls On Supporters To Donate Ahead Of Bond Deadline

Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to make donations in the days leading up to the deadline for his $454 million bond in a New York civil fraud case on March 25.

“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER!," the message by a joint fundraising committee allocating money to his campaign and a political committee financing his legal bills shared on Wednesday (March 20) states via the New York Post.

Trump's message urged his supporters to make donations ranging from $20.24 to $3,300 or more. The former president also accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of wanting to seize his properties as part of a "with hunt" led by President Joe Biden -- who publicly denied involvement in any cases against Trump -- and the Democrats in an effort to sabotage his re-election campaign, but didn't specify that the funds would be used for his bond.

“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the message stated.

On Monday (March 18), Trump's lawyers claimed he faced "insurmountable difficulties" in getting a lender to back the full amount and asked an appeals court to assist the former president, the New York Post reported. James could collect if an appeals court doesn't intervene to pause the deadline and has stated her intention to go after Trump's New York properties.