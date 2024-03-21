Watch Dave Grohl Debut A New Song He Wrote About Josh Homme

On Wednesday night (March 20), Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme hosted a benefit show for his Sweet Stuff Foundation at the Belasco in Los Angeles, and a lot of his famous friends came to support. The all-star lineup included Beck, Bill Burr, the Kills, Sarah Silverman, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl—who wrote a song about his former Them Crooked Vultures bandmate for the special occasion.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends,’" Grohl said about Homme before diving into the new tune. "I’m actually singing about how much I f***ing love you, man.” The untitled song is an acoustic ode to bromance. “Take it from me, I understand/ Whatever you need, I got you, man,” Grohl sang. After his performance, a visibly emotional Homme walked onstage to embrace his friend.

Although their love is clearly real, the chances of Them Crooked Vultures reuniting is not likely. Homme recently addressed the chances of the duo reviving their supergroup with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones during a Reddit AMA. “It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together. That’s Dave’s job… I just like that it’s not up to me. I have other responsibilities," he explained. "Is there a chance? Yeah, there is. Is it a good chance? [Long pause.] No.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Grohl's performance below.