Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 21st

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 21st, drawing on ideals of dreams, restlessness, love, oversharing, secrets, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should pace yourself today because trying to fit too much into your schedule all at once will cause you to feel off balance. Keep your mind open to your "next bold move" as the day unfolds and prioritize respect within your community. Try not to scroll through social media feeds long past your bedtime tonight, Aries.

"The Leo moon connects with Chiron and Mercury in the very early hours, dear Aries, opening you up to creative dreams and visions that could lead to your next bold move. Just remember to pace yourself once the day begins, lest a harsh square between Luna and Uranus push you off balance. Expect the unexpected, and choose your battles wisely should conflict or plot twists arise. Consider how transforming your public image could lead to greater respect within your community as the sun and Pluto share a supportive aspect this afternoon. Avoid the temptation to doom scroll past your bedtime when Mars becomes agitated later tonight."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you might be extra emotional this morning, so take note of how you are feeling as the hours unfold. The only way to remedy the pressure that you put on yourself is through nurturing your mental health. Find time to "shake off drama" as the night falls and lay low to preserve your energy for tomorrow.

"Your day could get off to an emotionally charged start, dear Taurus, as the Leo moon and Uranus square off. Monitor your mood accordingly, and try not to take things personally if loved ones are more temperamental or rebellious than usual. You may also feel slightly off your own game, and it may be wise to alleviate internalized pressure by nurturing your physical, mental, and emotional bodies. You'll feel uplifted as afternoon sets in and the sun connects with Pluto, giving you a chance to shake off drama when you set boundaries and embrace introspection. A restless energy emerges when Mars becomes agitated tonight, marking the perfect excuse to lay low."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be busy this morning, but take some time to focus on your mental wellbeing as piling up tasks could cause you to feel "overstimulated." You will feel very connected to your community today as you work to strengthen your spirituality, but you might find it difficult to fall asleep tonight.

"The Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus this morning, dear Gemini, bringing a busy and cerebral start to the day. Set an intention early on to maintain mental clarity, taking a step back anytime you feel overstimulated or in need of space. The energy elevates once afternoon settles in and the sun connects with Pluto, strengthening your spirituality. You'll feel more connected with the energy that flows within and around you, inspiring you to do good for your community. A burst of inspiration finds you when Mars activates tonight, though it may be difficult to fall asleep."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should focus on your goals today and what you will get out of them rather than what others think of the goals that you have set for yourself. Dispel personal distractions and take time to focus on "professional investments and ambitions." Lay low as the night falls in an effort to release stress, and restore your energy.

"Focus on personal aspirations and how the expectations of others impact them, dear Cancer, as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus this morning. Now is the time to recommit to your long-term goals, taking a step back from distractions or relationships that have caused you to fall off track. Your business savvy elevates this afternoon when the sun and Pluto align, marking the ideal time to move forward with professional investments and ambitions. This energy can also help you establish healthy boundaries within intimate relationships. Slow down tonight when Mars becomes agitated, connecting with your senses while releasing stress."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should focus on the present moment and really appreciate the blessings that are in your life. Despite a desire to keep your head in the clouds. you will succeed more when you view situations in a practical manner today. Your love life could really "heat up" as the night falls.

"The moon continues its journey through your sign, sweet Lion, aligning with Chiron and Mercury to offer spiritual reinforcements. Immerse yourself in a moment of tranquility and creativity when you awaken, staying rooted in the present moment as Luna and Uranus square off. Remember that lucky breakthroughs often come after a bout of hard work, considering how you can practically chase your dreams. Love blooms when the sun and Pluto align this afternoon, bringing passion and intensity to your soul connections. The air swirls tonight when Mars becomes agitated, heating things up within matters of the heart for better or worse."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com urges you to take a moment to collect your thoughts this morning and analyze any dreams that you had last night. Spend some time reconnecting with your desires today as you continue to make "smart career moves." Don't forget to slow down as the night falls. Conserve your energy for the next day despite agitation that may present itself later in the evening.

"Your subconscious will be highly active early this morning, dearest Virgo, as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus. Take a moment to steady your thoughts upon awakening, looking back on any significant dreams you may have had while searching for deeper meaning. Now is also a good time to reconnect with deep-seated desires, asking the other side for help or guidance if needed. You'll feel empowered as you work when the sun and Pluto align this afternoon, elevating your efficiency and ability to make smart career moves. Just remember that it's important to slow down and support the body when Mars becomes agitated later tonight."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should do something that makes them happy this morning! Dispel individuals who "discourage your dreams" and talk nice to yourself as the hours unfold. Today, you will gather a better sense of self as you follow your passions and intensify your relationships. Be sure to avoid scrolling on social media past your bedtime tonight, Libra.

"Go where the light leads you this morning, dearest Libra, as the Leo moon connects with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus. There may be those who discourage your dreams, making it important that you focus on supportive dynamics that keep you level. Be mindful of the relationship you maintain with yourself, cultivating grace and kindness within. A transformative and empowering energy emerges this afternoon when the sun and Pluto align, helping you gain a better understanding of your identity, especially when passions are followed. This cosmic climate can also intensify relationships when love and fun are combined. Pull back from your devices tonight when Mars becomes agitated in our skies."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should be strict with yourself today in an effort to keep up with your wellness routine. Stay grounded as the hours unfold and remember that large goals are often met with small actions overtime. Take time to release the stress and tension of the day as the night falls, and avoid drama at all costs.

"You may need to be strict with yourself in order to stay on task, dear Scorpio, as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus. Consider reviewing your to-do lists for the week and staying grounded in your long-term ambitions through smaller actions and hard work. Take some time to connect with your body when the sun and Pluto align this afternoon, bringing a cleansing energy to the table that's ideal for releasing stress and embracing wellness. A flurry of activity fills your space when Mars becomes agitated later tonight, and you should take care to avoid drama."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should try not to get too swept up in your to do lists. Should you be tasked with multiple things today, make sure you handle it all with the best attitude possible in an effort to really conquer the day. Take time to connect with your peers today and don't be scared to have deep conversations with "trusted friends." Tonight will be all about connecting with your spirituality.

"Try not to let your to-do lists bog you down, dear Archer, as the Leo moon aspects Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus this morning. While it'll be important that you handle important tasks, remember that attitude is everything when conquering each day. Look for opportunities to lift yourself up as you work, creatively connecting with your agenda while playfully interacting with peers. Your perspective shifts this afternoon when the sun and Pluto align, illuminating dark corners to help you find clarity. Don't be afraid to have deep conversations, especially when in the company of trusted friends. Connect with your spirituality tonight when the moon and Mars connect."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that new opportunities will arise today as long as you can cast away your stubbornness. Really attempt to listen to your heart and trust your gut as this will lead you towards great transformation. Though you may feel restless as the nightfalls, do not let this energy lead you to overspending.

"Focus on your emotions and not the ego, dear Capricorn, as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus this morning. You'll have an opportunity to identify and rise above stubborn mentalities that have prevented you from moving forward, especially when the sun and Pluto share a supportive aspect this afternoon. Remember that it is empowering to acknowledge what your heart is saying, trusting the voice within to guide you toward transformation. A restless energy takes hold later tonight when Luna and Mars face off, and you should avoid impulsive shopping, overspending, or high-risk investments."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should take account of both the feelings contained within your heart and your head today in order to see things for what they really are. Your mind is extremely powerful and listening to yourself can be the difference between positive and negative self-talk. Today is the day to evolve and break free from past ideals that could be holding you back.

"Your heart and mind work together as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron and Mercury, dear Aquarius, helping you see your situation more clearly. Unfortunately, a harsh square to Uranus could muddle the waters when emotions have the chance to boil over, making it important that you maintain a harmonious internal dialogue. Acknowledge how powerful the mind can be, especially when it comes to maintaining one's mood. The way you view yourself could change this afternoon when the sun and Pluto align, helping you release narratives you're ready to evolve past. Close the night out with some self-care when the moon and Mars face off."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should get out of your own head today! Keep your usual to-do list flexible and take time to account for "mental or emotional burdens" that could be holding you back. Tonight will be all about wellness activities and avoiding tension, Pisces!

"Connect with the earth to get out of your own head, dearest Pisces, as the Leo moon aligns with Chiron, Mercury, and Uranus. This energy could lead to unexpected shifts for the day, making it important that you're flexible in your routines. Pull back from the limelight when the sun and Pluto share a supportive exchange this afternoon, taking time to fully release any mental or emotional burdens you're carrying. Indulging the senses, working with your hands, and slowing down can help you make the most of this cosmic climate. Turn your focus toward wellness activities to avoid tension when Luna and Mars face off tonight."

