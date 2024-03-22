Big Sean Returns With New Song That Samples Three 6 Mafia's Greatest Hit

"I'm hittin' hard than a bitch, Hadouken/They sendin' shots but somehow I just juke it," he continues. "Hittin' my dance, muhf**ka, I'm B-I-G, you know I can't forget that I do it (Do it)."



Sean first previewed "Precision" during his appearance at Rolling Loud California last weekend. Towards the end of his set, the 35-year-old MC played a portion of the track as he made his way off the stage. Blogger Riki P. captured the moment and posted the clip to Instagram, which prompted Sean to clarify the song's release date.



“Not sure why the lyrics were goin in n out like that?! But anyway, next week it's on!" Sean commented.



The song is set to appear on Big Sean's forthcoming album. He hasn't confirmed the exact details about the album or its arrival, but he did offer some clarity about the direction of the project in a recent vlog he posted to social media. Sean recently fueled more hype for the project after he dropped his "Whole Time" freestyle. On the record, he speaks to the "Old Sean" as he reflects on his career thus far over an instrumental inspired by the late J Dilla's beat for The Pharcyde's "Drop."



Listen to "Precision" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE