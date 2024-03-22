Body Of Missing College Student Riley Strain Recovered From River

Authorities in Tennessee announced they located the body of missing college student Riley Strain on Friday (March 22). Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River, about eight miles from downtown Nashville, where he was last seen on March 8.

Strain, a senior at the University of Missouri, was in Nashville for his fraternity's spring formal trip.

"This morning, around 7:28 a.m., we received a call from a worker on 61st Avenue at a company that adjourns the Cumberland River, that had been searching for anything that would pop up on the river, especially looking for Riley Strain," Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said during a press conference. "As they were removing an object from the river, they noticed what appeared to be Riley Strain."

Drake said there were no signs of foul play. Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how he died.

"There are no signs of foul play at this time, according to the examination here at the riverbank," Drake said. "Mr. Strain still had the shirt on that he was wearing, had the watch and other identifying factors that helped us identify who he is."

"There is no other evidence to suggest anything other than" the young man falling into the river, Drake added.