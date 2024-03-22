Death Toll Rises In Moscow Music Venue Shooting, Blast

At least 40 people have died and more than 100 were wounded during a shooting and blast that took place at a Moscow concert hall on Friday (March 22), Russia's Federal Security Service announced via CBS News.

Russian state media said the suspects threw explosives, which led to the massive blaze, during the shooting incident at Crocus City Hall, which is reported to be the deadliest terror attack to take place in the country in years. There weren't immediate claims of responsibility for the attack at the time of publication on Friday.

Several gunmen in combat fatigues were reported to have burst into Crocus City Hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, which caused a massive blaze and huge plumes of black smoke as shown in videos posted online.