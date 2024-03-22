Death Toll Rises In Moscow Music Venue Shooting, Blast
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2024
At least 40 people have died and more than 100 were wounded during a shooting and blast that took place at a Moscow concert hall on Friday (March 22), Russia's Federal Security Service announced via CBS News.
Russian state media said the suspects threw explosives, which led to the massive blaze, during the shooting incident at Crocus City Hall, which is reported to be the deadliest terror attack to take place in the country in years. There weren't immediate claims of responsibility for the attack at the time of publication on Friday.
Several gunmen in combat fatigues were reported to have burst into Crocus City Hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, which caused a massive blaze and huge plumes of black smoke as shown in videos posted online.
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot at concert hall with multiple fatalities with large explosions taking place— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 22, 2024
📌#Moscow | #Russia
Currently, there are reports of a terrorist attack taking place at a concert hall entertainment center in Moscow, Russia. Reports… pic.twitter.com/2x3r2Yuz4u
Videos shared online showed at least four people in combat fatigues firing weapons during the incident. The suspects were also reported to have detonated explosives, which led to a blast being heard in other videos shared online.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin referred to the incident as a "great tragedy." Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, confirmed he was en route to the scene and planned to set up a task force to deal with damages, but didn't provide additional details, ABC News reports.
Russian emergency services issued a statement obtained by the Guardian confirming at least 50 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
“The attackers presumably opened fire at the entrance to the building during a concert, using automatic weapons, and then a fire began in the building,” the statement reads.
The motive for the attack wasn't immediately made clear as of Friday.