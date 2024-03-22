GloRilla Offers Comical Response To Question About Her Choice For President
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2024
GloRilla said she has zero involvement in the presidential election even after her trip to the White House.
On Thursday, March 21, Big Glo made her debut on CNN to talk about her recent trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue where she met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Memphis rapper posted footage that documented her visit including photos with her with the POTUS and VP Harris. The first video in her carousel shows her posted up with POTUS, who actually knew about her song "Yeah Glo!" When asked about her stance on the presidential election, Glo offered up a hilarious response that's currently making headlines.
this response has me hollering. pic.twitter.com/6Fmz4Zmpxs— TB (@TevonBlair) March 22, 2024
"Hey, you know, that ain't got nothin' to do with me, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm just livin' my life like it's golden, livin' my life like it's golden," Glo told Laura Coates. "But you know I'm not gon talk politics. I love the president. I love everybody and at the end of the day, the day gotta end."
The comical answer to Coates' question had plenty of fans hollering with laughter. GloRilla's visit to the White House happened right before Megan Thee Stallion announced that Glo will join her for their "Hot Girl Summer Tour." The tour is set to begin in May and will hit up numerous major cities around the world. While some cities are already sold out, the duo recently added two new dates for the tour in Atlanta and Chicago.
Watch more of GloRilla's debut on CNN below.