GloRilla Offers Comical Response To Question About Her Choice For President

"Hey, you know, that ain't got nothin' to do with me, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm just livin' my life like it's golden, livin' my life like it's golden," Glo told Laura Coates. "But you know I'm not gon talk politics. I love the president. I love everybody and at the end of the day, the day gotta end."



The comical answer to Coates' question had plenty of fans hollering with laughter. GloRilla's visit to the White House happened right before Megan Thee Stallion announced that Glo will join her for their "Hot Girl Summer Tour." The tour is set to begin in May and will hit up numerous major cities around the world. While some cities are already sold out, the duo recently added two new dates for the tour in Atlanta and Chicago.



Watch more of GloRilla's debut on CNN below.