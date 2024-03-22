Listen: Unreleased Mac Miller Track Finally Surfaces On Streaming Services

"Hate the lights, hate the camera, ride around in that Panamera (Panamera)/Got ABCs, no Levi's, I'm walkin' 'round with that peace sign, I see you there in your Carrera (Your Carrera)," Mac raps. "You ridin' ill (Ridin' ill), got some time to kill (Got some time to kill)/Stop by and chill (Stop by and chill)."



"The Quest" debuts on streaming services over four years after Mac Miler's estate released his posthumous album Circles. The 12-track serves as a companion project to his 2018 LP Swimming, which dropped a month before he passed away due to an overdose. Jon Brion dedicated himself to completing Circles shortly after Miller's death. A box sex with both albums was released towards the end of 2020. The song also arrives on the same week as the 20th anniversary of Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.



Listen to "The Quest" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE