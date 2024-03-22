Listen: Unreleased Mac Miller Track Finally Surfaces On Streaming Services
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2024
Mac Miller fans are rejoicing after his underground hit finally made its way to streaming platforms.
On Friday, March 22, the late rapper's song "The Quest" arrived on all DSP's. According to Stereogum, the bonus track made its debut last year but it was only available on the vinyl version of the reissue for his 2013 LP Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Mac crafted the song's beat under his producer alias Larry Fisherman and sampled Jon Brion's “Phone Call” from the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind score. "The Quest" was released on the album's reissue in honor of WMWTSO's 10th anniversary.
"Hate the lights, hate the camera, ride around in that Panamera (Panamera)/Got ABCs, no Levi's, I'm walkin' 'round with that peace sign, I see you there in your Carrera (Your Carrera)," Mac raps. "You ridin' ill (Ridin' ill), got some time to kill (Got some time to kill)/Stop by and chill (Stop by and chill)."
"The Quest" debuts on streaming services over four years after Mac Miler's estate released his posthumous album Circles. The 12-track serves as a companion project to his 2018 LP Swimming, which dropped a month before he passed away due to an overdose. Jon Brion dedicated himself to completing Circles shortly after Miller's death. A box sex with both albums was released towards the end of 2020. The song also arrives on the same week as the 20th anniversary of Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.
Listen to "The Quest" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE