Missouri Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of Missouri is Branson. While St. Louis and Kansas City may get the most national attention, people in the Show-Me State known Branson is a great place to have some fun with family and friends.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Close to the Ozark mountains, there's lots to do in Branson. Here you'll find the quaint US Silver Dollar City, an 1800s-themed amusement park with rides, performances and craft demonstrations. Visitors can also hop on the Branson Scenic Railway for a tour through the Ozark foothills between March and December. Don't miss a chance to dine at the White River Fish House, serving hearty country cooking and seafood dishes."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.