NFL Star Has Perfect Bracket After March Madness Day One Upsets
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2024
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the few left with a perfect 2024 NCAA March Madness bracket following several Day One upsets.
Robinson, who attended the University of Texas and picked his alma mater to win the national championship, went eight for eight on his picks Thursday (March 21), which included favored Texas' rout of Colorado State, as well as upset wins by No. 11 seeds Duquense, Oregon and N.C. State and No. 14 Oakland.
"Perfect bracket day one and they said it was crazy 😂 yessirski lol," Robinson wrote along with a selfie of himself smiling on his Instagram story.
Robinson's bracket is among only 0.0396% still remaining perfect after the first day of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.
A PERFECT bracket for @Bijan5Robinson on day one?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MQmnXKk51r— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 22, 2024
The second-year running back's picks for Friday include a potential historic upset of 15 Western Kentucky defeating No. 2 Marquette, as well as the following:
- No. 9 Northwestern defeating No. 8 FAU
- No. 3 Baylor defeating No. 14 Colgate
- No. 5 San Diego St. defeating No. 12 UAB
- No. 1 UConn defeating No. 16 Stetson
- No. 6 Clemson defeating No. 11 New Mexico
- No. 4 Auburn defeating No. 13 Yale
- No. 10 Colorado defeating No. 7 Florida
- No. 8. Nebraska defeating No. 9 Texas A&M
- No. 4 Duke defeating No. 13 Vermont
- No. 1 Purdue defeating No. 16 Grambling
- No. 4 Alabama defeating No. 13 Charleston
- No. 1 Houston defeating. No. 16 Longwood
- No. 5 Wisconsin defeating No. 12 James Madison
- No. 9 TCU defeating No. 8 Utah State
- No. 12 Grand Canyon defeating No. 5 Saint Mary's
Robinson was selected by the Falcons at No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and recorded 976 yards and four touchdowns on 214 rushing attempts, as well as 58 receptions for 487 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season.