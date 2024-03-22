NFL Star Has Perfect Bracket After March Madness Day One Upsets

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is one of the few left with a perfect 2024 NCAA March Madness bracket following several Day One upsets.

Robinson, who attended the University of Texas and picked his alma mater to win the national championship, went eight for eight on his picks Thursday (March 21), which included favored Texas' rout of Colorado State, as well as upset wins by No. 11 seeds Duquense, Oregon and N.C. State and No. 14 Oakland.

"Perfect bracket day one and they said it was crazy 😂 yessirski lol," Robinson wrote along with a selfie of himself smiling on his Instagram story.

Robinson's bracket is among only 0.0396% still remaining perfect after the first day of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.