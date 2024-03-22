No-Frills Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In Colorado

Many Americans are introduced to incredible restaurants through the television screen. Iconic shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Man v. Food allow these small-town eateries and local staples to show the country what makes their food worth the time and money. Some of these eateries explode in popularity following the airing of their episode.

Some foodie sites are revisiting these establishments and what makes them appealing years later. Mashed published a list of the best meal every state has to offer. They curated their selection from Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

According to the website, Colorado's most delicious meal is served at Garcia's Market! This humble restaurant has been described as a "community anchor" in the small town of Carbondale. All of the food is made from scratch, including their beloved menudo soup. Writers described why this meal is catching people's attention:

"Garcia's Market is located just off the highway and is sure to provide some really yummy stuff to those who are in the know. Among its menagerie of Mexican dishes is what the show deems as the best menudo in the States. This is a dish worth getting to know. Menudo is a Mexican cattle rancher's soup that makes use of every part of the cow. Per 10Best, it's cow stomach soup, and it's a divisive dish. While some may not be able to stomach the stomach, there is a reason why the dish has stuck around for so long. One review praises Garcia's as a place that gets down to business with as few frills as possible: It serves good food simply and authentically."