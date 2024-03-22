No-Frills Restaurant Serves The 'Best Meal' In Florida

Many Americans are introduced to incredible restaurants through the television screen. Iconic shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Man v. Food allow these small-town eateries and local staples to show the country what makes their food worth the time and money. Some of these eateries explode in popularity following the airing of their episode.

Some foodie sites are revisiting these establishments and what makes them appealing years later. Mashed published a list of the best meal every state has to offer. They curated their selection from Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

According to the website, Florida's most delicious meal is served at Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish! This St. Petersburg staple is known for smoking fish on red oak wood, creating a distinct yet humble eating experience. That was enough to attract diners for over seven decades. Writers described why this meal is catching people's attention:

"When digging into all of Florida's bounties, the show turned its eyes and mouth towards Ted Peters smoked mullet fish dinner. Located in the beach city of St. Petersburg, Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish is renowned, fittingly, for its smoked fish... people come from all over to try this local delicacy. As one Tripadvisor review observes, this is a place that has withstood the test of time. This isn't going to be an upscale experience, and that's not the point. Come ready to de-bone your fish and drink in some local culture. Also, as per the St. Petersburg site, come with cash, as credit cards still aren't accepted."