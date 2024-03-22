The pizza served at a restaurant in North Carolina is so good that it is receiving praise for being among the best in the country. Cheapism compiled a list of the best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" around the U.S., and while many of the eateries can be found in pizza havens like New York City, one spot in North Carolina also got a shoutout.

According to the site, Gino's Pizza in Raleigh is one of the best places in the entire country to grab a slice of incredibly tasty pizza. Don't be fooled by its unassuming appearance in a strip mall; this eatery is home to some delicious New York-style pizzas and other Italian dishes. Gino's Pizza is located at 6260 Glenwood Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located in a strip mall, Gino's Pizza is a small shop with a few tables, some ramshackle decorations, and a checkerboard floor. They serve New York-style pizza in whole pies and slices, including a lasagna version with ricotta, ground beef, and sausage. If you have a ton of people to feed, there's the Big Apple, a 28-inch pizza that's cut into 16 huge pieces."

Check out the full list of America's best "hole-in-the-wall pizza joints" at Cheapism. You can also check out our previous coverage of the "most perfect pizza" in the state to see learn about more tasty pizza in North Carolina.