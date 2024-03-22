Quaint Island Community Named Florida's Most Charming Town

If you ever need a break from busy tourist spots, small towns are a great alternative. Fewer crowds and friendly locals mean more time to truly enjoy the culture and activities available. Many small communities offer easy access to nature getaways and beautiful scenery while sporting amazing restaurants, boutiques, iconic streets, and other fascinating draws. No matter the amenities, the cozy vibes and endless possibilities are enough to keep people coming back.

AFAR recently released a list of every state's most charming towns, from well-known spots to places off the beaten path. Writers declared Cedar Key, a quiet island destination, the best town to visit in Florida. Here's why it was selected:

"Puttering around in a golf cart is one of the faster fun ways to explore this breezy Gulf Coast town of 700 residents. Once a hub for cedar pencil mills, the Cedar Key of today is better known for laid-back art galleries (check out Cedar Keyhole Artists Co-Op), fresh seafood (try the clams at Southern Cross Sea Farms), and abundant kayaking and paddleboarding opportunities (rent gear from Cedar Key Adventures). Located on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, it’s ideal for watching wildlife, too: Bald eagles, osprey, gopher tortoises, and endangered salt marsh voles can be spotted at the Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve and Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge."