Residents Shocked As Small Town Suspends Its Entire Police Force

Residents of a small town in Maryland are shocked and confused after their entire police force was suspended. Officials in Ridgely, a town of 1,600 people located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, told residents they were suspending the officers with pay amid an investigation of potential wrongdoing by the Office of State Prosecutor.

They did not provide any details about the investigation or what the officers were accused of doing.

"What's very concerning is that they didn't communicate with us in an honest and open way," Laura Cline, a longtime Ridgely resident, told Fox News. "Treat us with respect. We're adults — thinking, rational adults who deserve the truth."

Officials said that the Caroline County Sheriff's Office will respond to emergency calls, and the town will have assistance from the Maryland State Police as well.

"Given the recent events involving the Ridgely Police Department, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Caroline County Commissioners and the Commissioners of the Town of Ridgely, are committed to providing continuous police services to the town's citizens, ensuring their safety remains a top priority. Together with the Maryland State Police, the Sheriff's Office will guarantee seamless and uninterrupted police coverage within the town limits of Ridgely," the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.