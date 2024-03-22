Ruling Made On Status Of NFL's Most Controversial Play

The NFL will allow the controversial play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles for at least one more season.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said the league won't consider banning the play known as the 'Tush Push' and 'Brotherly Shove' prior to the 2024 season on Thursday (March 22), CBS News reports. The Eagles first ran the play in 2022 by lining up quarterback Jalen Hurts behind recently retired All-Pro center Jason Kelce and having Hurts drive himself forward with the ball while being pushed by multiple teammates.

Philadelphia has been nearly unstoppable running the play on short yardage situations with a reported 90% success rate in 2023, according to the Athletic, and Hurts tying Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with an NFL-best 15 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback last season. The play has, however, drawn criticism, which led to reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would seek to eliminate it completely.

Kelce, who refers fans of his podcast 'New Heights' podcast -- which he hosts alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, weekly -- as '92 percenters' in reference to the play's success, addressed Goodell's reported plan to ban the play prior to his own retirement.